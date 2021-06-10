MP: People Get Tagged as Vaccinated/Not Vaccinated, Sparks Outrage

A new vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari has supposedly done more harm than good. Policeman in the area have created roadblocks and have started tagging people according to their vaccination status.

Ones who are vaccinated are given badges with the tricolour that say "I am a true patriot because I got vaccinated," and for the ones who haven't received their shot, posters saying "Stay away from me I haven't got vaccinated" with skull symbols are given.