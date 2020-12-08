MP Farmer Finds 14.98 Carat Diamond On Land Bought for Rs 200

The 45-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh recently discovered a sparkling pebble while digging his land. Soon he realised that the pebble was in fact a 14.98 carat diamond worth Rs 60.6 lakhs, reported Times of India.

Upon finding the pebble, he first noticed that it looked a little different. So he rubbed it a little and discovered that it was shiny. He then took it to the district diamond officer who confirmed his suspicion.