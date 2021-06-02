More Than 60% Of Nestlé's Products Aren't Healthy, Twitter Reacts
A new report reveals that over 60% of Nestlé's products did not meet a recognised definition of healthy food.
Nestlé, the world's largest food company recently admitted that more than 60% of its mainstream food and drinks do not meet 'a recognised definition of health,' as reported by the Financial Times.
While everyone is aware that products with preservatives and sugars aren't exactly healthy, most people are surprised to find that the figure is so steep in terms of unhealthy food.
The incident first came to light after a report released by Nestle in which the company has also said, "We have made significant improvements to our products . . . [but] our portfolio still underperforms against external definitions of health in a landscape where regulatory pressure and consumer demands are skyrocketing". The report has been analysed first-hand by Financial Times.
Only 37% of Nestlé's products have scored above the recognised definition of health, a number considered to be very low for a company with such a wide reach.
According to Reuters, Nestlé has also said that they have reduced the amount of sodium and sugars in their products by 14-15% in the past seven years, and is working towards making healthier products.
As soon as Twitter found out about this, some people had thoughts about the whole development. Some were not shocked and said that they expected it, while others cracked jokes about it. Check out the reactions here:
