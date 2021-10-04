Madhya Pradesh: Monkey Snatches Rs 1 Lakh From Man In Autorickshaw

“When the three came out of the vehicle to peer ahead and find out what was causing the traffic jam, a monkey took away a towel in which ₹1 lakh cash was wrapped. It shook the towel after climbing up a tree, spreading currency notes all around. The owner managed to collect ₹56,000, while the rest got lost,” he explained in a statement to The Hindu.

Much to the owner's despair, the area doesn't have CCTV cameras and thus it was nearly impossible to ascertain who took the rest of the cash. As there was no evidence found against anyone, no case of theft could be registered.

Police said that locals in the area often provide food to the monkeys and hence the animals sometimes try to enter the vehicles hoping to find some food. The complainant has been directed to go to another police station and seek help there.