Watch: Monkey’s Adorable Reaction to Magic Trick Will Make Your Day

He executed a simple vanishing trick for the monkey. The video begins with Ibarra holding the leaf in front of the monkey. In the beginning, the monkey seems indifferent, but is suddenly intrigued when Ibarra makes the leaf vanish. Its reaction has delighted the internet.

The monkey is left wide-eyed and its jaw drops as the leaf disappears. When Ibarra makes the leaf appear again, it jumps around in surprise. With over 59,000 views on YouTube, the video is going viral among users who have loved the monkey's adorable reaction.

Some of the comments read, "That’s hilarious, yet amazing to watch the intelligence of monkeys," followed by, "That's the best magic trick the monkey has ever seen," among the many comments the video received.

