Viral Twitter Thread Shows How Mona Lisa Would Look in Different Indian States

The photos are created by Indian heritage clothing brand, Resha Weaves.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
There have been many creative renditions of the Mona Lisa, but this sustainable clothing brand, Resha Weaves, has to be the winner.

In several Twitter posts detailing how the Mona Lisa would look in traditional attire from different states of India, the brand has really hit the nail on the head. Right from Lisa Ben from Gujarat to Shona Lisa from West Bengal and Lisa Tai from Maharastra, we can’t stop appreciating the creativity of this campaign.

Check out all the versions here:

Lisa Devi from Bihar

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Lisa Bomma from Telangana

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Lisa Tai from Maharashtra

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Lisa Mausi from South Delhi

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Shona Lisa from Kolkata

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Maharani Lisa from Rajasthan

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Lisa Mol from Kerala

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Lisa Ben from Gujarat.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

Lisa Mami from Tamil Nadu

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

These photos first went viral after a user, Pooja Sangwan, shared them as a thread on Twitter. Resha Weaves is a range of exclusive and affordable Indian heritage clothing. It is a division of popular brand Reshamandi, and is based out of Bangalore.

Topics:  Mona Lisa 

