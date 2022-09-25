Viral Twitter Thread Shows How Mona Lisa Would Look in Different Indian States
The photos are created by Indian heritage clothing brand, Resha Weaves.
There have been many creative renditions of the Mona Lisa, but this sustainable clothing brand, Resha Weaves, has to be the winner.
In several Twitter posts detailing how the Mona Lisa would look in traditional attire from different states of India, the brand has really hit the nail on the head. Right from Lisa Ben from Gujarat to Shona Lisa from West Bengal and Lisa Tai from Maharastra, we can’t stop appreciating the creativity of this campaign.
Check out all the versions here:
These photos first went viral after a user, Pooja Sangwan, shared them as a thread on Twitter. Resha Weaves is a range of exclusive and affordable Indian heritage clothing. It is a division of popular brand Reshamandi, and is based out of Bangalore.
