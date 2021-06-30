Mizoram Ambulance Drivers Enjoy Jam Session, Break From Night Duty
The video has received a lot of appreciation on Instagram.
It has more than a year of our frontline workers putting their lives at the line and working for us day in and day out. Right from delivery executives to ambulance drivers and medical professionals, their sacrifices have helped India cope with this crisis.
And from time to time, these good samaritans also need a break. Several videos surface on the internet occasionally that show doctors dancing with patients and entertaining them while also lightening up their own mood.
In a similar video that has gone viral on Instagram, it is seen how several ambulance drivers doing the night shift in Mizoram's Aizawl took a break from their strenuous jobs to enjoy a small jam session amongst themselves.
Uploaded by Mizoram Insta, the caption of the post reads, "Ambulance drivers for Covid 19 patients in Aizawl taking a break and singing during their night shift. The incredible work they have been doing, accompanied by the song (an appeal to God to put an end to one's misery) , have won hearts all around."
Check out the video here:
Users were delighted to see the drivers take a break from their tough schedule and have expressed their gratitude for their services.
