'Mirzapur' 1 & 2 Recap: From Major Plot Twists to Shocking Character Deaths

13. But that isn’t the only shootout that takes place. Back in season 1, one SSP Maurya (Amit Sial) had been sent to Mirzapur to control the rising gun violence and he eventually starts investigating Guddu’s (and consequentially Kaleen bhaiyya’s) business. Kaleen, in retaliation, kills Maurya’s team in front of him and by season 2, Maurya is team Kaleen bhaiyya.

However, Maurya later plays on Ramakant’s (Guddu’s father) morality to corner Guddu but tricks the former into luring the latter into a staged encounter. Fearing for his son’s life, Ramakant throws his principles out the window and shoots Maurya dead.