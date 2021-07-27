Watch: Little Girl’s Adorable Tribute to Mirabai Chanu’s Silver Wins Hearts
The video has been shared on Twitter by weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 49 kg category, and has since earned praise from the entire country. Right from celebrities to the Prime Minister, everyone congratulated Chanu for her achievement, but a little girl back home had a different and unique way to give her a tribute.
In a video uploaded by weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam, it is seen how the girl is lifting a weight of her own, while Chanu's telecast is playing in the background on the TV. As Chanu dons the silver, so does the little girl, followed by waving her hands around in the air.
The video has been uploaded with the caption, "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration."
Check it out here:
Users on the internet are loving this video, and here is how they reacted to it:
