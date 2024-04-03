ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Millionaire Bryan Johnson Is Selling His Anti-Ageing Secret For Rs 28,000

Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his age by 5.1 years with Blueprint Stack.

Bryan Johnson, a 46-year-old tech entrepreneur, claims to have reversed his biological age by 5.1 years by following a strict program called Project Blueprint. This program includes a unique diet and over 100 daily supplements.

According to reports, Johnson spends $2 million annually on the program, taking over 100 vitamins daily. He is now selling a portion of his strict nutrition routine to interested parties.

Johnson said in a promotional post that a Blueprint stack, which is a part of his project, is now available for purchase and consists of a drink mix, protein, 8 tablets, snake oil, 67 potent medicines, and 400 calories. He claims that the stack, backed by over 1,000 clinical experiments, costs less than fast food at $343 (approximately Rs 28,000) per month, making it "second only to Mother's milk."

Have a look at his post here:

Johnson, who is a former Silicon Valley executive, claims that he has reversed his biological age by over 5 years by substituting 400 calories from his existing diet with the Blueprint stack.

However, Project Blueprint lacks scientific consensus on its efficacy, and the annual cost of $2 million on anti-ageing therapy may be unaffordable for most individuals.

Reacting to Johnson's claims, a netizen wrote on X, "Bryan Johnson, the poster child for anti-ageing supplements, who spends 16 Crore every year to fight ageing, admits, that it's not just about the pills. His anti-ageing protocol gives equal emphasis to exercise, sleep, and maintaining a positive outlook."

"Yes, ageing is presently unavoidable, but that might change. And there is no 'key', but a set of steps you can take. Then there's genetics, and then there's luck. TRT can help your vitality, but it will age most of your body in appearance and at a cellular level," wrote another.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

0

Topics:  Ageing   Anti-Ageing 

