Tobacco Brand 'Messi Beedi' Triggers Laughs On Twitter
"This is so mess(i)ed up," wrote a user on Twitter.
Football player Lionel Messi is known to have fans worldwide, and India is no exception. However, the owner of one particular tobacco brand took this fandom to a whole new level by launching 'Messi Beedi', tobacco packets named after the football sensation.
A user on Twitter, IPS Officer Rupin Sharma, found a picture of the packet, and uploaded it on Twitter. He wrote a caption alongside the picture that said, "Messi's first endorsement in India."
Check out the post here:
Twitter couldn't help but laugh at this unusual branding technique used by the company, and here is how users reacted:
One user even pointed out that the same manufacturer had even used Ronaldo before for his tobacco packaging.
