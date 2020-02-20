Talk About Periods, And Not Just When ‘Godmen’ Mock Women For It

A 2016 study titled – ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management Among Adolescent Girls in India’ involving nearly 100,000 girls in India found that almost 50,000 did not know about menstruation until the first time they got their period. Girls were confused, ashamed, terrified thinking they’ve contracted deadly diseases. Some didn’t tell anyone for days due to fear and embarrassment. They simply did not know what was happening. It is also well known that menstrual cycles often come with digestive problems, and young girls, who often have to defecate in the open for lack of proper toilets end up dropping out of schools, training programs for the same reason.

Of course, the infections women have contracted for lack of hygienic products is yet another problem, with women in rural areas using torn old cloth pieces that they would use and re-use, and sometimes even pouches filled with ash. According to a 2015 study, among 486 women in Odisha, urinary infections were twice as prevalent in women using cloth during their cycles. But that’s the issue you know about. The question is - why are we not doing enough?