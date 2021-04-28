Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

The site began its registration for the 18-44 age group today.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins</p></div>
i

India's vaccine registration website, CoWin, was set to accept registrations for the 18-44 age group starting at 4 pm today. As soon as the registrations began, the site crashed due to a lot of users logging in at the same time.

Naturally, this triggered a lot of memes on Twitter where users were seen making fun of the whole incident. Here are some of those memes:

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Memes Galore as CoWin Site Crashes After Registration Begins

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

COVID Vaccine Registration for Above 18: How to Book Appointment?

COVID Vaccine Registration for Above 18: How to Book Appointment?

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!