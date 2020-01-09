Twitter Cries ‘Mexit’ as Harry-Meghan Step Back as Senior Members

In what seems like a major setback for the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped back from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the British royal family. The two shared a statement on Instagram saying they will, moving forward, ‘work to become financially independent’ and travel back and forth between the UK and North America.

Now now, for all those thinking that they are stripping themselves of their “royal” status, you’re wrong. They’re both still royals, but without the family money. Or something like that.