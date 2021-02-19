Meet Swati Mohan, NASA Scientist Who Landed Perseverance on Mars

Dr Mohan was one of the scientists on this historic mission as the Guidance, Navigation, and Controls (GN&C) Operations Lead.

The GN&C team is said to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the spacecraft. She was also the lead systems engineer throughout the development being the key communicator between her team and the rest of the project.

Before it had been launched, Dr Mohan was extremely excited and had also tweeted a countdown on Twitter.