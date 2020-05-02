Remember the famous ‘MDH uncle’? Well, guess what - he has a name and it’s Mahashay Dharmpal. Fondly remembered as the television face of renowned spice company MDH, Dharmpal recently did a good deed and contributed to the fight against COVID-19.On 28 April, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to share the news that Dharmpal had donated 7,500 PPE kits for healthcare workers in Delhi. Additionally, he also contributed to the CM Relief Fund.The tweet read, “Each opportunity to meet @MahashyDharmpalji is a blessing. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude by Mahashay ji's gesture to donate 7500 #ppekits in addition to his generous contribution to the #CMReliefFund. Sir, your kindness gives #Delhi hope & strength in these difficult times”In the photos shared by Sisodia, MDH uncle looks exactly like he used to in the TV ads, with the exception of a face mask.Many were surprised to find out that Dharmpal has a Twitter account and he also tweeted a thank you message.He tweeted, “छोटी सी भेंट स्वीकार करने के लिएमाननीय उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनीष सिसोदिया जी का हार्दिक धन्यवाद (Heartfelt thanks to Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Manish Sisodia for accepting the small meeting)“The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire country to a halt. Even as lockdown restrictions are being relaxed, the fight is still a long one and every kind of contribution counts. While monetary donations are very beneficial, one must not forget that isn’t the only way to do your bit. The only guaranteed way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by staying indoors and social distancing. So, be home and be safe!Widow of CAF Personnel Who Died in Bastar Donates 10,000 to COVID We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)