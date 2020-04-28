A good leader leads by example, and so is the case with the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar. During the times of despair and uncertainty, she donned her old nursing suit, ready to help as much as she can, also encouraging other doctors and medical staff to continue bravely in the big fight against the novel coronavirus. Truly, people like her have become the spine of the war against the deadly disease that has taken millions of lives worldwide.Recently, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackerey took to Instagram to share her story. He lauded her work and commitment to public service. “Today as we here stories of how our frontline warriors, the medical staff, are helping us fight covid, she has donned on her original job description to stand side by side with the medical staff at Nair Hospital, now a designated covid hospital and will do the night shift there!” he wrote.“Our doctors, nurses and staff are fighting with the pandemic. They are taking care of the patients and I want to stand with them to motivate them”Kishori PednekarAccording to reports, the mayor visited Mumbai’s BYL Nair Hospital and interacted with nurses. She also interacted with students, encouraging them to continue the brave fight, promising the top performers a Mayor cup.She also said that she can easily sit at home but that she believes that her post is not simply for showing off. She said she wants to truly serve and act on her responsibilities. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had asked all retired healthcare professionals to join in and help the medical staff to cover for the shortage.With inputs from NDTV