Mathematics Teacher Makes Kashmir’s First Solar Car; Twitter Is Impressed
It took Bilal Ahmed 11 years to create Kashmir's first solar-powered car.
Bilal Ahmed, a mathematics teacher from Srinagar's Sanat Nagar has created the first ever electrical car run by solar power in Kashmir. Bilal has worked hard for 11 years to turn his dream into a reality. The idea behind the innovation lies in Bilal's wish to create a luxurious car that didn't bleed one's pocket and could be affordable.
The pictures of his car are now going viral on social media; even the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, is impressed by his efforts.
Bilal started learning more about cars when he studied ones from the 1950's. Then, with the help of internet, he started making modifications in the car. After 11 years, he has finally completed his dream and created an automatic car run on solar power with gullwing doors to take care of the space constraints.
His initial idea was to make a car for the disabled but due to a lack of financial funds, he decided to create a car run by solar power. He did his research and drew his inspiration from an innovator called DeLorean, who started his company DMC that makes luxurious and affordable cars.
Considering the various challenges of using solar power, he met different experts of the field and came up with an optimal solution to maximise the output. He wishes to start his own company that manufactures affordable luxirious cars.
His unique innovation is being applauded by the netizens. Many even pointed out the car's similarity with the car in the cult science fiction movie Back To The Future. This is what they said:
