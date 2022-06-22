Mathematics Teacher Makes Kashmir’s First Solar Car; Twitter Is Impressed

Bilal Ahmed, a mathematics teacher from Srinagar's Sanat Nagar has created the first ever electrical car run by solar power in Kashmir. Bilal has worked hard for 11 years to turn his dream into a reality. The idea behind the innovation lies in Bilal's wish to create a luxurious car that didn't bleed one's pocket and could be affordable.

The pictures of his car are now going viral on social media; even the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, is impressed by his efforts.