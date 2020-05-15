COVID-19 has affected the lives of many, and with the number of cases in the world still on a rise, it’s hard to clearly tell when the pandemic will end. A lot of governments believe that people will soon have to start living supposed normal lives, knowing that the virus exists around them. This means they will go about their daily lives while maintaining a high level of precaution. But what if you’re a patient?Then you might want to learn about Kifayat Hussain, a math teacher in Leh who’s setting an example like no other despite being tied down by the deadly virus.On 14 May, cricket legend VVS Laxman tweeted -“Kifayat Hussain, a Maths teacher from Leh tested positive for Covid19, despite this he has been taking online classes for his students from the isolation centre. Such spirit is an inspiration”In such distressing times, people like Kifayat are role models for unbreakable spirit. In the time period of the lockdown many who’ve been exposed to bad news related to the virus, become overwhelmed and maybe even a little cynical. To them and many who battle with hope, Kifayat is a wonderful example of survivor morale.Twitter responded to the tweet with praise and appreciation for Kifayat, One user tweeted -“Always grateful for such selfless teachers who helped mould me and countless others, as they strive to inculcate their knowledge.”We hope Kifayat re-instills faith in the hearts of many.This Delhi Woman Is Driving Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.