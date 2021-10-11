Check Out Martina Navratilova’s Viral Reaction to Amit Shah Praising PM Modi
The American tennis player reacted to Amit Shah calling PM Modi a "democratic leader" and a "good listener".
Former American tennis player Martina Navratilova's recent tweet has gone viral in India, and users cannot stop obsessing over her response to a statement made by Home Minsiter Amit Shah.
It all started when Shah, in an interview with Sansad TV, said that PM Modi was not a dictator but a democratic leader. Shah even praised the PM's leadership style and listening skills and said, "I have never seen such a good listener as PM Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, gives importance to the quality of the suggestion(s), rather than the person who has suggested it and then takes a decision. The final decision rests with him, but of course, he is the Prime Minister."
These statements by the Home Minsiter quickly made the headlines, and even Navratilova noticed them. She was quick to respond to these by taking a dig at the statement and writing, "And for my next joke…," while quoting Shah's statement. Check out the tweet here:
Users quickly laughed along with the tennis player and made jokes about her statement too. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
