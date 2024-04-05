ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Man's 'Updating' Electric Scooter Makes Him Late to Office; Internet Reacts

Man's electric scooter software update makes him late to office; internet reacts with jokes.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A man from Noida shared an unusual experience where his scooter's software update started just before he was leaving for work, leaving him stranded until it finished. This unique reason for being late to the office seemed almost unbelievable to his co-workers, unlike the typical excuses of traffic or car troubles.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

To back his story, the Noida commuter, riding an Ather Energy electric scooter, shared a video as evidence of his unusual situation. "It's such a new problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go to the office," he posted on 'X', adding humorously, "It's like - I'm late to ffice because my scooter was updating!"

The internet was quick to crack some hilarious jokes after the tweet went viral on the internet.

One user wrote, "Activa best only"

Man's electric scooter software update makes him late to office; internet reacts with jokes.

Here are some other reactions:

Man's electric scooter software update makes him late to office; internet reacts with jokes.
Man's electric scooter software update makes him late to office; internet reacts with jokes.
Man's electric scooter software update makes him late to office; internet reacts with jokes.
Man's electric scooter software update makes him late to office; internet reacts with jokes.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Electric Scooter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×