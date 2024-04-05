Man's 'Updating' Electric Scooter Makes Him Late to Office; Internet Reacts

A man from Noida shared an unusual experience where his scooter's software update started just before he was leaving for work, leaving him stranded until it finished. This unique reason for being late to the office seemed almost unbelievable to his co-workers, unlike the typical excuses of traffic or car troubles.
To back his story, the Noida commuter, riding an Ather Energy electric scooter, shared a video as evidence of his unusual situation. "It's such a new problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go to the office," he posted on 'X', adding humorously, "It's like - I'm late to ffice because my scooter was updating!"
The internet was quick to crack some hilarious jokes after the tweet went viral on the internet.
One user wrote, "Activa best only"
