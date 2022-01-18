Man’s Job Includes Standing in Line for Rich People, Earns Rs 16,000 per Day

Beckitt charges £160 (approximately Rs 16,000) for an hour for rich people who don't want to stand in a queue themselves. Instead, those people pay Beckitt to do it for them, an occupation that is earning him a good amount of money.

According to Beckitt, he earns particularly well while waiting in line for tickets of popular events or concerts. "I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties," he told The Sun.

He also waits around for events that take place at the Apollo Theatre for people who are ready to pay him but don't have the time to stand in the queue themselves.

He signs himself up on Taskrabbit, an online marketplace where freelancers such as himself meet potential clients and get jobs from. He enjoys working in the summer since most popular events take place at that time, but he has also had days where he had to stand in the freezing cold of winter to get his job done.