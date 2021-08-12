Watch: Boy From Manipur Reports CM Visit in Full Journo Style, Goes Viral
Manipur's CM, N Biren Singh also shared the video on his Twitter account.
A young boy from Manipur's Senapati district recently went viral for his reporting. In the video, the boy is seen talking about the CM's visit to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.
Before the arrival of Biren Singh, the CM, the boy is giving details about the location and the purpose of the visit. "They will provide oxygen for our hospitals, improve their facilities and help us fight COVID-19," he was heard saying.
As soon as Biren Singh's helicopter arrives, he goes on to talk more about it and welcome him to his village. The video was shared by Singh himself on Twitter with the caption, "Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital." He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.
Check out the video here:
Users on the internet were impressed with the boy's reporting skills and made sure to appreciate him.
The boy's skills have impressed us, and we can't wait to see more of his reports!
