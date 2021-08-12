Watch: Boy From Manipur Reports CM Visit in Full Journo Style, Goes Viral

Before the arrival of Biren Singh, the CM, the boy is giving details about the location and the purpose of the visit. "They will provide oxygen for our hospitals, improve their facilities and help us fight COVID-19," he was heard saying.

As soon as Biren Singh's helicopter arrives, he goes on to talk more about it and welcome him to his village. The video was shared by Singh himself on Twitter with the caption, "Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital." He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

Check out the video here: