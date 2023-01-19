Man Writes Letter To TV Channel After Being Fed Up Of Sooryavansham Reruns
"Who will bear responsibility if such repeated screenings of the same movie affect my mental peace?" he asked.
In news of what has left netizens in splits, an anonymous man reportedly has written a hilarious letter to a private Television channel, after being frustrated by the endless reruns of Amitabh Bachchan's hit 1999 family drama, Sooryavansham - as reported by ANI.
For the unversed, certain TV channels - since years now - have been airing Sooryavansham every Sunday, leading audiences to an overload. One such man, after being driven to the edge, decided to take matters in his own hands and write to the channel.
He expressed his frustrations in Hindi, signing off with "Sooryavansham-pirit (tormented by Sooryavansham)". Take a look here:
The now-viral letter can be translated to, "Courtesy of your channel, me and my family now know Heera Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film) and his family like we know our own kin. We can recite all the dialogues by heart. I want to ask how many more times will you (the channel) air this film. How many times have they planned to screen this movie again? Who will bear responsibility if such repeated screenings of the same movie affect my mental peace and sanity? I humbly request you to redress my grievance on priority."
According to a report by ANI, the letter was sent to the Mumbai office of the channel. The complainant not only invoked his Right to Information under the 2005 Act but also mentioned that he expected a reply from the TV station.
Needless to says, netizens cannot get enough of this bizarre news, with most reacting with jokes, memes and their own accounts of being fed up with Sooryavansham reruns.
Check them out here:
