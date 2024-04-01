People Hilariously React to Man Taking Uber Auto For ₹62 & Getting ₹7.66 Cr Bill

A customer in Noida was shocked when he received an Uber bill worth crores after a routine auto ride. Deepak Tenguriya booked the ride expecting a fare of ₹62, but was stunned to see a bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app, even though the driver hadn't ended the ride. The incident surfaced when Deepak's friend Ashish Mishra shared a video clip on social media, showing their disbelief over the exorbitant bill.
The viral clip starts with Mr. Deepak revealing the staggering amount of the Uber bill, totalling Rs. 7,66,83,762. His friend, Mr. Ashish, asks to see the bill, and Mr. Deepak shows his phone screen displaying a trip fare of Rs. 1,67,74,647. Additionally, there's a waiting time charge of Rs. 5,99,09189, with a promotional deduction of Rs. 75. Mr. Deepak points out that waiting charges shouldn't apply since the driver didn't have to wait for him.
Sharing the clip, Mr Ashish wrote, “Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for ₹ 62.”
