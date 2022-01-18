Paris Man Sues Company for “Boring Job”, Awarded Rs 33 Lakh

Fredric Desnard, a manager at Interparfums, a perfume company based in Paris decided to sue his employer for his "boring job". Four years after suing his company, Desnard received a compensation of about Rs 33 lakh.

It all started when Desnard lost an important client for the company. Due to this, he was assigned menial tasks at work. He remained at the company just for the sake of it, and received a salary for doing almost next to nothing. "I no longer had the energy for anything. I felt guilty and ashamed to earn a salary for nothing. I had the impression I was invisible at the company," he said in a statement to Le Monde.

According to his lawyer, his health deterioration and his situation at work were interconnected, which led to him receiving this compensation.