Man Spends 85 Lakh for 400 Metric Tonnes of O2, Twitter Applauds

Pyare Khan, a transport business owner from Nagpur recently spent Rs 85 lakh to procure 400 metric tonnes of oxygen in the city.

He refused to accept payment for his services, explaining that it was his duty-bound 'zakat' during Ramzan, and that he was happy to help people with this life-saving gas that is in high demand right now, a demand that most states are struggling to meet with.

He has also paid high prices than the usual rate to procure these resources. Reportedly, he paid Rs 14 lakh extra just for the oxygen ever since the demand has soared. He also paid three times more to hire two cryogenic gas tankers from Bengaluru.

Users on Twitter applauded his gesture and praised him for his kindness.