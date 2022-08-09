Man Shows Massive Documentation Needed for Schengen Visa, Shocks Twitter
Are these documentations for a visa application or a PhD thesis?
Most people dream about visiting countries outside India for work and leisure, but those who have applied for visa, especially for developed country know that it's not all rosy. The process is long and sometimes excruciating with a huge pile of documentation that needs to be filled and carried along with you.
To get a glimpse of just how many documents we're talking about, check out the picture shared by a netizen who was applying for a Schengen visa that has netizens shocked.
The amount of papers required just to get a travel visa makes me wonder if maybe doing a PhD would be easier than this!
Netizens have also shared their experiences. Read here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.