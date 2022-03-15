Modern Problems, Ancient Solutions: Man Rides Horse to Work Amid Fuel Price Hike
Users on social media have said that buying and caring for a horse is as expensive as paying for fuel.
As fuel prices rise in Maharashtra and the rest of the country, an employee from Aurgangabad has a unique solution to tackle the issue. Shaikh Yusuf, a lab assistant at a local college decided to ride a horse to work in order to save on fuel money.
Yusuf bought the horse 'Jigar' for Rs 40,000 during the lockdown when fuel prices started rising. “I bought it during the lockdown. My bike wasn’t functioning, petrol prices had gone up,” he told news agency ANI.
Talking about the other advantages this new mode of transport brings, he added, “It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option."
As the video went viral on social media, users questioned how economically feasible this method was, since most thought it was as expensive to pay for a horse's upkeep as it was to pay for fuel.
Here are some other reactions from Twitter:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.