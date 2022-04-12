Twitter Applauds User Who Raised 1 Lakh to Buy Scooter for Zomato Delivery Boy
Durga Meena is a 31-year-old former teacher who currently works as a delivery partner at Zomato.
Completing deliveries is especially tough for Zomato and Swiggy delivery partners during the summer. The scorching heat is unbearable and even worse for delivery partners who use cycles.
Aditya Sharma, a Twitter user from Rajasthan, recently narrated a similar story of Durga Meena, a 31-year-old Zomato delivery partner who was completing deliveries on a cycle. Aditya had placed an order on Zomato, and saw Durga deliver it on a cycle while the temperature outside was 42 degrees celcius. Sharma, in his thread, shared how he tried to talk to Durga and learn more about his situation.
Durga is a former teacher who first started working with Zomato four months ago. He used to teach at a school for 12 years before he was let go during the lockdown. He still wishes to tutor and is saving money to buy a laptop and teach his students online.
Durga holds a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree and wants to pursue MCom as well, but is unable to do so due to lack of funds.
"He knows everything about the internet. Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online because everything is turning online," writes Aditya in his thread.
Read the full thread here:
He is currently paying off multiple loans he had taken, and tries to save some extra money so he can buy a bike as well. He currently earns about Rs 10,000 per month from Zomato, and feels he can earn more if he has a bike.
Aditya decided to help him raise money to buy the bike, and shared Durga's bank details on Twitter. Since then, many users have helped by donating varied amounts. Durga required Rs 75,000, but within days, the amount he has managed to raise is more than Rs 1 lakh. Aditya has constantly been updating donors and other users about how the money is reaching Durga. In his latest update, he announced that they had collected enough money and would go buy a bike for Durga.
"He was crying after seeing this amount So far we have done great thing Tomorrow we will be booking bike for him!"
Users online are delighted that Durga got such a fast response and received the help he needed not just in the form of praises, but also through actual donations. Many have even praised Aditya for his initiative and the timely updates he has been putting out. Others have shared screenshots of their donations.
