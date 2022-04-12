Twitter Applauds User Who Raised 1 Lakh to Buy Scooter for Zomato Delivery Boy

He is currently paying off multiple loans he had taken, and tries to save some extra money so he can buy a bike as well. He currently earns about Rs 10,000 per month from Zomato, and feels he can earn more if he has a bike.

Aditya decided to help him raise money to buy the bike, and shared Durga's bank details on Twitter. Since then, many users have helped by donating varied amounts. Durga required Rs 75,000, but within days, the amount he has managed to raise is more than Rs 1 lakh. Aditya has constantly been updating donors and other users about how the money is reaching Durga. In his latest update, he announced that they had collected enough money and would go buy a bike for Durga.

"He was crying after seeing this amount So far we have done great thing Tomorrow we will be booking bike for him!"