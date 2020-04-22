COVID-19: Restaurant Owner Provides Low Cost Food To The Needy

As the lockdown is extended in the country till 3 May, with some state governments mandating an even longer one, people have slowly begun to get crushed under the economic pressures that comes with the loss of livelihood.

While many have lost their jobs, thousands had to leave as they quickly became homeless. Meanwhile, to flatten the curve and ensure that no further cases of the virus spread, one must also see why this is important.

With the two realties glaring at us, as citizens it is our responsibility to help all those around us in any way possible that we can.