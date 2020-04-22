COVID-19: Restaurant Owner Provides Low Cost Food To The Needy
The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on all of us. Locked away in our homes, unable to go to work, many unable to even go home – rest assured, we weren’t ready for this at all. And while a lot of us are falling into despair, unable to keep up with the uncertainty around us, a man in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu is providing food to the needy at affordable prices.
The restaurant owner, Velavan, wanted to help daily wage workers who had lost their income due to the shutdown across the country. He said he wanted to help those who are unable to afford basic requirements of foo.
Velavan says, "As daily wage earners and poor people are unable to afford food items without income, so I am providing them food at affordable price".
Twitter users were extremely touched by the man’s heart-warming initiative, some blessing him for his charity, others encouraging those with the same power to do the same:
As the lockdown is extended in the country till 3 May, with some state governments mandating an even longer one, people have slowly begun to get crushed under the economic pressures that comes with the loss of livelihood.
While many have lost their jobs, thousands had to leave as they quickly became homeless. Meanwhile, to flatten the curve and ensure that no further cases of the virus spread, one must also see why this is important.
With the two realties glaring at us, as citizens it is our responsibility to help all those around us in any way possible that we can.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)