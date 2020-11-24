Man Orders a Beer at a Bar & Leaves Behind $3,000 Tip Amid COVID

A Facebook user by the name of Brendan Ring took to the social media platform to narrate the incident. They wrote about how they were about to close down when a customer walked in and ordered a beer. "So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed his credit card slip to me , wished me well while we sit out our voluntary shutdown and told me to share the tip amongst the wait staff of which there were four working brunch today," reads the Facebook post.

Ring didn't realise the amount until he looked at the bill and realised that the man had left "a whopping $3000 tip on a single beer purchase."

Ring then ran after the man, assuming that it was some kind of a mistake. He shared, "I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen! Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know at Nighttown all these years."