UP Man Kidnaps Traffic Cop After Being Stopped for Checking, Arrested

The car was suspected to be stolen property, and it was stopped so that the police could go through the papers and documents to verify their suspicions. Instead, the man, Sachin Rawal, took the cop to a 10-km drive, kidnapping him and finally dumping him near a police post.

"Accused Sachin Rawal had stolen the Maruti Swift Dzire from a showroom in Gurgaon, Haryana two years ago on the pretext of taking the car out on a test drive," a police spokesperson said.

The police has started an investigation after a theft was reported in Surajpur. Rawal had changed the licence plates of the car and when asked for papers, he asked the cop to sit inside so that he could show him soft copies of the documents.

"However, Rawal locked the car once the constable sat inside and took off. He later dumped the contable near Ajayabpur police chowki and sped away," the police spokesperson said.

The man has now been arrested and the necessary charged have been imposed against him.

We want to know what this man's end game was... Taking a cop for a joyride?! That never ends well, buddy.