Watch: Man Gets Vaccinated Through a Window While Others Wait In Queue
A video on Facebook of a man taking a vaccine through a window has gone viral.
Getting a vaccine in India is nothing less than a challenge, and that's not just limited to all the struggles one faces while booking a slot on CoWin. Even at many vaccination centres, the queue to get one's shot is endless.
However, one man figured out a loophole in this system when he decided he would take his shot through the window of the vaccination centre.
It is unclear as to who the man is, or where the video was shot, but it was uploaded on Facebook by a user and it shows how the man is standing against the window in a 15-second clip. As he leans on the wall, a hand emerges from the window (presumably that of a medical professional) and administers his shot.
Watch the video here:
Desperate times call for desperate measures!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.