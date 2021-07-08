Man Feeding 1500 People for Free Every Day Gets UK Award

He has also been distributing food packets and supplies to the poor during the pandemic and strongly believes in the philosophy of 'Hunger Has No Religion'.

"I thank the British Deputy High Commission of Hyderabad from the bottom of my heart for choosing me for a ‘Commonwealth Points of Light Award’. I am extremely delighted that the British Deputy High Commission have honoured me with this award, this will give me more motivation and strength to help poor people," he said while accepting the honour.