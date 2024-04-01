ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Man Dresses as ‘Raj Aryan’ On Date Because The Woman Is Obsessed With SRK

Man dresses as 'Raj Aryan' on date due to woman's SRK obsession.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A woman shared a video of her Tinder date surprising her by dressing up as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character from Mohabbatein, complete with the signature white shirt and glasses.

The reason for the man's look is that his date is a huge fan of King Khan and thought is was a good idea to impress her this way.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here's what she wrote, "So i told my Tinder date about my obsession with SRK and this is how he turned up to our first date."

Many individuals commended his dedication to creating a personalized and memorable experience, emphasizing how shared interests and connections can strengthen and deepen relationships.

Here's how the internet reacted. "Max efforts, good taste, and great style," a user said. "Effort pro max," another person commented.

Man dresses as 'Raj Aryan' on date due to woman's SRK obsession.
Man dresses as 'Raj Aryan' on date due to woman's SRK obsession.
Man dresses as 'Raj Aryan' on date due to woman's SRK obsession.
Man dresses as 'Raj Aryan' on date due to woman's SRK obsession.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  SRK 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×