Man Dresses as ‘Raj Aryan’ On Date Because The Woman Is Obsessed With SRK

A woman shared a video of her Tinder date surprising her by dressing up as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character from Mohabbatein, complete with the signature white shirt and glasses.
The reason for the man's look is that his date is a huge fan of King Khan and thought is was a good idea to impress her this way.
Here's what she wrote, "So i told my Tinder date about my obsession with SRK and this is how he turned up to our first date."
Many individuals commended his dedication to creating a personalized and memorable experience, emphasizing how shared interests and connections can strengthen and deepen relationships.
Here's how the internet reacted. "Max efforts, good taste, and great style," a user said. "Effort pro max," another person commented.
