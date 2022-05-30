Husband Divorces Wife For Cooking Maggi Every Day
Instant noodles that can lead to an instant separation.
Maggi is a popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner dish. It is a great option especially if you don't know how to cook.
When asked about matrimonial cases where couples file for divorce over minor issues, principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath said on Friday that this case came up when he was the district judge in Ballari, Karnataka.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, Justice M L Raghunath, judge of the chief district and session court said "The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles." Breakfast, lunch, and dinner were all noodle-centric. The husband complained that his wife had gone to the store and returned with only instant noodles. Raghunath dubbed the case the 'Maggi case,' claiming the couple eventually divorced by mutual consent.
M L Raghunathan also discussed how divorce cases have risen dramatically in recent years. Before filing for divorce, a couple must have been married for at least a year. According to him, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls if there was no such law.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.