MP: Man Disguises as Woman, Steals Bikes From Parking Lot of His Own Gym

Abhishek Pawar was facing financial issues which led him to commit this crime. "The accused Abhishek Pawar, who also used to hold the title of Mr Indore, used to commit the crime by dressing as a woman to dodge the police," said Pradeep Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Juni Police Station.

Five vehicles have been recovered from Pawar. The police cracked the case by using surveillance footage that show Pawar stealing the bikes. Further investigation in the matter is awaited and a case has been filed against Pawar.

(With inputs from NDTV).