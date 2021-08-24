Man Dies After Attempt To Celebrate Rakshabandhan With Snakes
Manmohan was training and rescuing snakes for about 10 years before he got bitten by one.
A lot of people in India die from snake bites, but no incident is as bizarre as this one. A man from Bihar's Saran district recently lost his life after trying to celebrate the Hindu festival Rakshabandhan with two snakes by tying them rakhis.
The man, identified as Manmohan alias Bhuar, died after trying to tie the rakhi to the snakes outside Manjhi police station in Bihar. Apparently, as he tried to tie the sacred thread around the snakes, one of them felt threatened and bit him as a way to defend themselves.
The man died before he could be taken to the hospital for an anti-venom shot. Incidentally, Manmohan used to rescue snakes for a living for about 10 years. He would also help people infected by snake bites. He would also treat injured snakes and then rescue them or leave them back into the forests they came from.
Locals in the area would call him regarding any snake-related incidents that came up and it is ironic that he himself died due to a snake bite.
