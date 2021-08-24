Man Dies After Attempt To Celebrate Rakshabandhan With Snakes

The man died before he could be taken to the hospital for an anti-venom shot. Incidentally, Manmohan used to rescue snakes for a living for about 10 years. He would also help people infected by snake bites. He would also treat injured snakes and then rescue them or leave them back into the forests they came from.

Locals in the area would call him regarding any snake-related incidents that came up and it is ironic that he himself died due to a snake bite.