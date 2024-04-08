ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Man Cuts Papaya Instead of Cake On B'Day; People Say, 'Better Not To Celebrate'

Man cuts papaya instead of cake on birthday, causing confusion and mixed reactions online.

In a viral video, a man is seen celebrating his birthday by cutting a giant papaya instead of a cake. Dr. Kavitha Renikuntla shared the video on Instagram, featuring the birthday setup with banners, balloons, and a papaya on the central table. As "Happy Birthday" plays, Ajay slices into the fruit. The caption calls it an "Organic Fruit Cake."

The internet could not keep calm and was left confused as to why the papaya was being called a cake. Many others applauded the efforts of the birthday boy for trying to be healthy.

Yet other commenters were left scratching their heads after realising that this isn't a hyper-realistic cake.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments.

One user wrote, "You can sense the disappointment in their voice"

Here are some other reactions:

