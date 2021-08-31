28-Yr-Old Seeks Tantric’s Help To Win Back Girlfriend, Gets Duped of Rs 43 Lakh

After being frustrated over losing his money and getting no results, Patel finally decided to approach the Sarkhej police and said, "I have submitted my application to Sarkhej police station with all the evidence, including 400-plus audio recordings of the conversation between me and Joshi. I have also given an account of all the money paid to him. But police are yet to file an FIR against Joshi, his wife and his Guru Dharamji who were involved in the cheating," in a statement to Ahmedabad Mirror.

According to his complaint, he was even threatened by Joshi on several occasions. "My father is a cancer survivor and I have two younger sisters. So he had promised to rid me from all the problems, including the marriage of my two sisters. Lastly he lured us by claiming there was gold treasure in our house, for which I borrowed money and gave him. But nothing happened. Thereafter I learnt that my girlfriend had married another guy. When I asked for my money back, Joshi refused and threatened me with dire consequences."

He has even said that he has been having trouble filing a complaint and that the Sarkhej police is not very helpful. "The police is not registering a complaint even after we have submitted all the required evidence. First Sarkhej police reluctantly made an inquiry and then transferred the complaint to Ghatlodia police station as some of the transactions happened there. We are planning to meet the police commissioner to get justice," said his lawyer Kuldeep Jadeja.

(With inputs from Ahmedabad Mirror).