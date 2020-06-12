Strange things happen all the time but sometimes, they’re also...funny. Recently, a man approached the Supreme Court with a PIL to put a ban on two products ‘Coca Cola’ and ‘Thums up’ but here’s what happened - the SC not only refused to give in but also slapped a fine worth Rs 5 lakh on him! The news was reported by NDTV.Supreme Court’s reason?Well, SC said that the PIL had been filed “without any technical knowledge on the subject.” The petitioner of the same was a man named Umedsinh P Chavda.Chennai Cop Creates WhatsApp Group To Cheer Quarantined PatientsChavda cited health concerns in his PIL against the two massively popular soft drinks. However, his reasons were not convincing enough for the Supreme Court.According to the NDTV report, the SC felt like Chavda had misused the legal process and failed to prove his point that the two packaged drinks were harmful to health. The bench comprised three judges: Justices DY Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi. The bench also said that the petitioner did not seem to have any “technical knowledge” on the issue.In conclusion, Chavda has been asked to deposit Rs 5,00,000 as fine within a month.(With inputs from NDTV)LA Brand Receives Flak For Selling ‘Dalit Ring’, Apologises We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.