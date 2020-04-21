COVID-19 Heroes: Teacher Climbs Tree to Cross Internet Hurdle
As the novel coronavirus brings most of our lives to a halt, some brave hearts are not ready to cave in. Similar is the story of a Kolkatta teacher who did not stop when facing internet woes and climbed a tree to cross the hurdle and be able to properly teach his students. Subrata Pati teaches at two educational institutes in Kolkata (Adamas University and RICE Education) and is from Ahanda village in West Bengal's Bankura district. You will often find him perched on a neem tree trying to catch signals to teach his students.
Subrata Pati takes classes online and is a history teacher by profession who was almost about to give up on the dwindling connectivity on his phone, but the idea of climbing the tree worked wonders. The 35-year-old now receives uninterrupted connectivity. According to a report on India Today, he said:
Pati made himself a platform on top of the tree using bamboo, gunny sacks and hay. He often takes multiple classes at a stretch and carries food and water with him when he climbs up. According to the report, Samit Ray, the chancellor of Adamas University, said the institute was proud of Mr Pati and that he has been very sincere about his work from the start.
Perhaps we can all learn a thing or two about this public service from Subrata Pati, who went out of his way to ensure that his students do not suffer during the pandemic. We must extend a helping hand to all those we can, in whatever safe way we can.
With inputs from India Today
