Drunk Man Claims King Cobra Died After Biting Him Twice, Takes Snake to Hospital

The incident took place in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

A drunk man in UP’s Kushinagar district shocked doctors when he came to the hospital with a snake bite. What was shocking about his situation was that he brought the dead king cobra who bit him in a polythene bag.

35-year-old Salauddin Mansoori claimed that the cobra died after biting him twice. According to Mansoori, he saw the king cobra while on his way home from work near Padrauni station. He was bitten on his leg by the cobra, and since he was intoxicated, he became angry beyond measure and decided to kill the cobra with his bare hands. 

He grabbed the cobra in an attempt to kill it, and it was during this time that the cobra bit him again on his hands. But in the end, Mansoori was able to successfully kill the cobra. He rushed to his brother after this incident, who brought him to the hospital for his anti-venom injection. 

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   King Cobra   Snake Bite 

