Man Uses Wig to Cheat in Exam, Twitter Gives Full Marks for Effort

A man appearing for the Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector exams used a wig to hide a hi-tech Bluetooth device and copy with the help of wireless earphones. Despire his elaborate attempts, he was caught by the authorities who got suspicious when the metal detector started ringing near his head.

A video of the incident has been shared online by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma. In the video, it is seen how the man himself is unable to locate his earphones because of how small they are.