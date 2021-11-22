Looking for Gift Suggestions? This MP Man Built His Wife a Taj Mahal Replica

The original monument is also a symbol of love famous worldwide, and Chokse just gave it his own twist. He always wondered why Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in Agre instead of Burhanpur, which is where Mumtaaz died.

With stonework and construction that mimics the original, Chokse has built a four bedroom replica where he plans to stay with his wife. The construction took about three years to finish, and raw material were shipped in from various parts of the country.

With flooring from Rajasthan and furniture handcrafted by artisans in Mumbai, the replica shines with the accuracy the engineers have achieved along with the 29-ft high arched dome of the house. Several inputs were also taken from artisans belonging to Bengal and Indore to achieve perfection of this degree. Apart from the four bedrooms, the house also includes a meditation room and a library.