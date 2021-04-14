Man Claims Standing In Sun Cures Corona, Gets Trolled By Netizens

Giving a statement at a recent election rally, the man also claimed he is not scared of COVID19.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Man at election rally claims corona can be cured by standing in the sun.</p></div>
i

In a video that has gone viral recently, it is seen how a participant in an election rally is talking about curing the coronavirus simply by standing in the sun.

The main in question is being interviewed by a journalist who is present at the rally. The man is also seen wearing a BJP cap, which makes most netizens believe he is at a BJP rally and supports the party.

He is quoted saying, "We are not scared of corona. The more we sweat, the more it (the virus) goes away." This incident is among many where huge crowds gather for election rallies or festivals, flouting all social distancing and safety protocols.

Watch the video here:

The unscientific reasoning behind the man's statement has baffled netizens, here is how they reacted:

As per the data from the Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far on Wednesday, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825.

