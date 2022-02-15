ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mammikka, the Daily Wage Labourer Turned Model From Kerala

60-year-old Mammikka from Kerala worked as a daily wage labourer before being discovered by an ad agency.

60-year-old daily wage labourer Mammikka from Vennakadu, Kerala is going viral online for his photoshoots and makeover that has surprised users online.

He was discovered by an ad agency in Kerala that then approached him for a photoshoot. Photographed by famous photographer Shareek Vayalil, his photos were first put on Facebook. A video of his transition was also shared on Instagram that has received a lot of views online. It shows his detailed makeover, right from a haircut to outfit changes.

Since his photoshoot has gone so viral, he has also expressed a desire to pursue modelling part-time with his daily job.

(With inputs from Onmanorama).

