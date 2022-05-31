Mamata Banerjee’s Exchange With TMC Leader About His Belly Size Goes Viral
The worker was speaking when Mamata Banerjee interrupted him and asked him about his weight.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is famous for her candor and directness. She recently attended a meeting where she had a humorous exchange with a leader from her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The exchange's video has since gone viral.
In the viral video, Mamata Banerjee can be heard asking the TMC worker a slew of questions during the event, including how his "Madhya Pradesh" (middle section) got so big and whether he's sick.
The worker was making a statement when she interrupted him and asked him about his growing belly and asked him if he was unwell.
The worker, who was not embarrassed about his body image, stated that he has "no sugar, no pressure," and that he is in great condition. He spent the next few minutes attempting to persuade his party's leader that he exercises.
Check out this priceless exchange between Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool municipal worker.
Mamata Banerjee is heard saying, "The manner in which your belly is growing you can collapse any day. Aren't you walking or exercising?"
To this, he replied saying he exercised every day because he loved eating pakoras (fritters) every morning.
"If you have pakoras everyday you will never lose weight," said Banerjee
When he said he practiced yoga every day, Banerjee asked him to show what asanas he did.
The worker proceeded to show a pranayam, to which Banerjee said that this will not help him get rid of fat.
"How many Kapalbhatis do you do?" she asked. The main said he did 1000.
"Impossible! If you can do 1000 kapalbhatis in front of me, I will give you Rs 10,000," Banerjee challenged.
The man said he couldn't do them because the rule was to not do them after 5 pm.
The entire discussion stirred laugh among the audience and netizens too have found it amusing. Here are some reactions.
