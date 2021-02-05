Here's Why Maria Sharapova’s Facebook Wall Has Again Been Flooded

In 2014, Maria Sharapova had been massively trolled by Sachin Tendulkar fans, mostly Malayalis, for not knowing him. During a press conference, when the media told Sharapova that Tendulkar had come to see the match that day and asked if she knew him, she had replied “I don’t.” In response, her Facebook wall was flooded with backlash.

Seven years later, Tendulkar's fans have yet again perched on the tennis player's Facebook wall. However, this time they apologised for their behaviour.

This happened after Tendulkar tweeted advocating for India’s 'unity' in response to pop star Rihanna’s comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Tendulkar posted an identical tweet along with many other celebrities asking people not to fall for 'false propaganda'.

Fans were very upset with Sachin's stance. Most social media users were apologetic for being critical of Maria Sharapova.